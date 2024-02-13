wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Open To Challenging For Men’s Title In WWE, Who She’d Add to Judgment Day
February 13, 2024 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley says that she’s open to challenging for a men’s championship in WWE if the opportunity comes up. Ripley recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and weighed in on the notion of challenging for a men’s title and more. You can see highlights below:
On who she would add to The Judgment Day: “You? Him? Absolutely bloody not. It would be Cathy Kelley. Yeah. Mami loves a little bit of Cathy Kelley. Or Samantha. My two girlfriends. I’d bring them in. If I had to pick one? I mean, I want to see them fight and then I’ll make up my mind.”
On challenging for a men’s championship: “Oh, 100%. I’m always down for a challenge. I love a good challenge. So if that opportunity were to arise, I would 110% be down.”
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks The Rock Made Roman Reigns Look Like a ‘Co-Star’ at the WrestleMania Kickoff
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos