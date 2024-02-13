Rhea Ripley Open To Challenging For Men’s Title In WWE, Who She’d Add to Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley says that she’s open to challenging for a men’s championship in WWE if the opportunity comes up. Ripley recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and weighed in on the notion of challenging for a men’s title and more. You can see highlights below:

On who she would add to The Judgment Day: “You? Him? Absolutely bloody not. It would be Cathy Kelley. Yeah. Mami loves a little bit of Cathy Kelley. Or Samantha. My two girlfriends. I’d bring them in. If I had to pick one? I mean, I want to see them fight and then I’ll make up my mind.”

On challenging for a men’s championship: “Oh, 100%. I’m always down for a challenge. I love a good challenge. So if that opportunity were to arise, I would 110% be down.”