Rhea Ripley Is Open to Defending Her Title In Elimination Chamber Match

Rhea Ripley is fine with the notion of defending her WWE Women’s World Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Elimination Chamber takes place on February 24th in Perth, Australia and Ripley spoke with Sam Roberts on his NotSam Wrestling podcast about the PPV and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On what to expect from her at the PPV: “Dominant. Brutal. I’m expecting this to pretty much be like my Australian WrestleMania. I’m very excited for it.”

On if she would be willing to defend her title in the Elimination Chamber match: “I’d be down for it. I’ve done it before. Let’s be honest here. I love a bit of brutality. Give me some steel. Give me some weapons. Give me some pods. I don’t care. I love all that stuff. I live for this.”