Rhea Ripley Had A Panic Attack Before Her Match at Wrestlemania 40

WrestlingNewsCo (via Fightful) reports that during a panel at WWE World, Rhea Ripley revealed that she had a panic attack a couple of hours before her match with Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania. Ripley and Lynch opened night one of the event and Ripley ended up winning.

She said: “It’s quite funny how this whole thing works in this crazy world. I legit was having a straight-up panic attack two hours before I walked through the curtain, and I was violently shaking, just nervous. If you don’t get nervous before you go out, especially at WrestleMania, you obviously don’t love it enough. That’s the way I think about it. So I’m glad the nerves were there. But at the same time, that was sort of taking over my body. So when I got to step through into the stage with the band Motionless in White, all those nerves that I had just sort of flew away. I was in the zone, I was moshing out like it was a little mosh pit. I was living in the moment, and that’s what I love about this business. We get to live in the moment a lot of the time. I just snap into Rhea Ripley, and I’m instantly comfortable, instantly ready to go and ready to fight.“