Rhea Ripley On A Possible WarGames Match Between Judgment Day & The O.C., Her New Theme Song

Rhea Ripley is a veteran of two WarGames matches, and she’d love to be involved in a third between The Judgment Day and The O.C. Ripley recently spoke with Wes Styles for a new interview and talked about the possibility of the feud between the two factions leading to a WarGames match, her new theme song and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the possibility of Judgment Day vs. The O.C. in WarGames: “Yeah, of course! WarGames is like one of my favorite PPVs. It’s like no other, and I know what it’s like, being a part of them. I think that they’re extremely fun, extremely dangerous, but the time of my life. So having a WarGames match where it was The O.C. against the Judgment Day, and I could be a part of it? I mean, I’m all in for that.”

On her new theme song: “Yeah so, I actually messaged Chris [Motionless] and I was like, ‘Yo, I’m changing a little bit in WWE and I think it’s time for me to get a new song. I want to keep it sort of the same, but I want it to be a little bit different, a little bit heavier. I want you to sing it.’ And he was like so humbled by it he was like, ‘I can’t believe that you’re asking me to sing your song, I think that’s incredible, of course like I’d be down to do it if we could get it set up.’ I was like, it’s funny because like we’re both going back and forth. I was like, ‘No, I can’t believe that you’d do this for me.’ He’s like, ‘No, I can’t believe you’d ask me to do this.’ Which is wild in itself, because like he’s been one of my favorites since I was a kid.

“But yeah, so I just talked to the music people and they set it all up. I sent over the emails and sort of was like that middle person a little bit, and helped set up because I wanted it so bad. And then it all coming together so perfectly. And hearing my new song, I was so happy and so excited to use it. It’s insane.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit West Styles with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.