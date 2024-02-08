– During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling at the recent premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Rhea Ripley was asked about starring in a possible reality series with Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio. According to Ripley, a reality series starring her and Dominik would mostly be about them going to the home of Dom’s father, Rey Mysterio, and beating him up.

Rhea Ripley stated, “It would probably just be every episode of me and Dom rocking up to Rey’s house just to beat the living c**p out of him, to be completely honest. It’d be amazing… I’ll watch it. I love it. Get that deadbeat dad.”

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez is streaming now on Hulu.