Rhea Ripley Praises Jade Cargill, Excited To Eventually Face Her

Rhea Ripley is a fan of Jade Cargill’s and is looking forward to their eventual match. Cargill officially joined the Smackdown brand last week and Ripley was asked on The MMA Hour about her fellow WWE star. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Cargill: “Yeah, I am. Jade Cargill, she is amazing. I’ll give her her props. She is aesthetically pleasing and is a force to be reckoned with. She looks amazing, she is amazing, she works amazingly. Her promo work is amazing. Everything about her screams ‘superstar.’ When that time comes, obviously, I would love to step into the ring with her. I feel like that’s a money match. I feel like we have to wait for the perfect moment and the perfect stage. Whether that’s WrestleMania next year, WrestleMania the next two years, the next three years. We’ll have to wait for that, but I’m impressed, I am.”

On potentially facing Cargill: “That excites me. I love a good challenge, I really do. There are a certain amount of people who bring that challenge like Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill. It excites me, it does. It really excites me.”