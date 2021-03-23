wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Makes Raw Debut, Challenges Asuka To Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania
Rhea Ripley has officially debuted on Raw, and she did so by getting herself a title shot against Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Ripley made her debut on tonight’s show, coming out after Asuka defeated Peyton Royce in a non-title match. Ripley said that with Charlotte not around because she’s recovering from COVID-19, she wanted to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Asuka responded by saying that while Ripley is not ready for her, she accepted the challenge.
Ripley vs. Asuka is now official for WrestleMania for the title. You can see some pics and video from the segment below:
Despite an incredibly impressive showing by @PeytonRoyceWWE, #WWERaw Women's Champion @WWEAsuka gets the win! pic.twitter.com/cgbBlHVUkY
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
IT'S TIME!@RheaRipley_WWE has arrived on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/sOsqpJX4VW
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
What a way to arrive on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/m8kG9kXfLq
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
"I want a #WWERaw Women's Championship Match at #WrestleMania!" – @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/IjNYfqJieX
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/LEKkMro3X1
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
NIGHTMARE vs. EMPRESS.@RheaRipley_WWE wants @WWEAsuka for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #WrestleMania! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JTy5eISoXq
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
