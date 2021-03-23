Rhea Ripley Makes Raw Debut, Challenges Asuka To Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley has officially debuted on Raw, and she did so by getting herself a title shot against Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Ripley made her debut on tonight’s show, coming out after Asuka defeated Peyton Royce in a non-title match. Ripley said that with Charlotte not around because she’s recovering from COVID-19, she wanted to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Asuka responded by saying that while Ripley is not ready for her, she accepted the challenge.

Ripley vs. Asuka is now official for WrestleMania for the title. You can see some pics and video from the segment below: