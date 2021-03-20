wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley To Make Raw Debut Next Week
March 20, 2021 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley’s Raw debut is finally coming next Monday. WWE announced on Friday that Ripley will make her debut on Monday’s episode, which is the first show after WWE Fastlane.
The announcement reads:
Rhea Ripley to make Monday Night Raw debut
This is her brutality, and it has a new home on Monday Night Raw.
Over the last several weeks, the WWE Universe and the Raw Women’s Division have been warned, and this Monday, “The Nightmare” Rhea Ripley will finally arrive on Raw.
Will Ripley be looking to put the red brand on notice right off the bat?
Find out this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!
