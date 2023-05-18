Rhea Ripley On The Reaction For Zelina Vega At WWE Backlash, Having to Make Herself Not Smile

Rhea Ripley was in the ring for Zelina Vega’s massive audience reaction at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, and she recently talked about what it was like. Vega faced Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at the PPV earlier this month and got a monster pop from the crowd. Ripley was on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg and talked about initially being concerned that her own crowd reactions might drown out the pop, and her reaction when the audience turned on her in favor of Vega. You can see the highlights below:

On being concerned that her chants might drown out Vega’s: “I was honestly living in that moment [the cheers for Vega]. We had the press conference earlier that day, and I heard the reaction Zelina got when she went out there, and it was loud. I was very excited for her. But then I went out there and it all turned into ‘Mami’ chants. And I was like, ‘Ohhh.’ [Laughs]

“It’s cool to hear, don’t get me wrong. But then I was like thinking about later that night, and I was like, ‘Oh no, hopefully ‘Mami’ chants don’t drown anything out, because I know how special this event is to her. Because I know how special it would be for me to be able to perform in Australia, so I can only relate to that. Especially since she’s had never had like that big opportunity, and she’s worked so hard for it. This was like her WrestleMania moment in a way.”

On the crowd turning on her in favor of Vega: “So when I went out there first, and I got the ‘Mami’ chants, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’ll see what happens.’ Once her music hit, the crowd just like turned on me, instantly. And I had to sort of talk to myself, and I was like, ‘Yo, they are so hot for her right now.’ I could only imagine the emotions that she’s feeling right now. And then seeing her walk out with the flag, go to her family, hug them, get in the ring and then get so emotional live on camera when I know that she’s not a very emotional-showing person. Especially that sort of emotion, she’s normally just a little angry gremlin. It was hard for me to sort of play off it in the way that Rhea Ripley would… like I wanted to smile for her, I really did. But I’m like, ‘Nah, wouldn’t smile.’

“But I’m very happy she got that moment and she got that opportunity, and I know that’s something she’s not gonna forget for the rest of her life. And I’m glad that I could be the person in the ring with her to sort of just help her get to the point where everyone is just believing in her in such an ecstatic way.”

