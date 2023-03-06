wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Reacts to Buddy Matthews’ Trios Title Win At AEW Revolution

March 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

Buddy Matthews became part of the AEW Trios Champions at Revolution, and his partner Rhea Ripley took to social media to react. The House of Black defeated The Elite to capture the championships, and Ripley posted to Twitter after the match.

Ripley kept it simple, just writing:

“And NEW!”

Ripley will be fighting for her own title when she faces Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Buddy Matthews, Rhea Ripley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading