– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was asked her match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, where she altered her hair style and Motionless in White performed her entrance music live. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on wearing hair extensions for her WrestleMania 40 match: “Yeah. I don’t know. I felt like I needed to do something different. So I was like, you know what people won’t expect? Hair extensions.”

On Motionless in White performing her entrance music: “Oh, I was. Being able to go out there with Motionless inWhite and get that little confidence boost that I really needed before going out there and facing Becky Lynch, it was absolutely amazing. It’s what dreams were made of. It really was. I love that band so much, and… being in my element and sort of like getting into the song and looking into [Chris Motionless]’s eyes and feeling that moment of brutality. It was a special connection, and I loved every single second of it.”

Ripley defeated Lynch to retain her title at WrestleMania 40. She’s currently scheduled to challenge Liv Morgan for the belt at WWE Bad Blood. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5. It will be held at the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock.