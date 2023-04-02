Rhea Ripley Weighs In On Recent Changes In WWE: ‘It’s a Different Time’

WWE has undergone several changes in recent months, and new Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley shared her thoughts on the changes this weekend. Ripley, who defeated Charlotte Flair on night one to win the title, spoke with Ari Barkan for PWMania during the press junket for the show and shared her thoughts on the topic.

“There’s changes everywhere, every single day,” Ripley said. “Most the time we don’t notice. Sometimes we do. Sometimes we don’t. And having Triple H in charge has definitely been different. And I really do enjoy it. I feel like it’s a different time in the WWE. And with Vince, I don’t know what stance he has in the company right now.”

She continued, “So, I haven’t been on social media. So I’m probably behind all of you guys. But having him possibly be back. I mean, I haven’t really noticed too much. I feel like he respects Triple H to a point where he knows that he’s doing great things here in the company, and it’s going in a new way that is skyrocketing to a different level. So I feel like he’s not going to change that. I feel like he’s gonna backtrack.”

