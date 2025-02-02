wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Responds to Lookalike Contest Held This Weekend
February 2, 2025 | Posted by
– Footage has surfaced on social media of a Rhea Ripley lookalike contest, and the WWE Women’s World Champion herself has reacted to the clips. She even noted that she would’ve loved to have been the judge, but she was busy watching the Royal Rumble and staking out the competition last night.
Ripley stated via social media, “Literally LOVE this! If it was the night before I 100% would have loved to of been a judge!”
Literally LOVE this!
If it was the night before I 100% would have loved to of been a judge! https://t.co/aPLpXskgPt
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 2, 2025
