Rhea Ripley Responds to Lookalike Contest Held This Weekend

February 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley WWE SAturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– Footage has surfaced on social media of a Rhea Ripley lookalike contest, and the WWE Women’s World Champion herself has reacted to the clips. She even noted that she would’ve loved to have been the judge, but she was busy watching the Royal Rumble and staking out the competition last night.

Ripley stated via social media, “Literally LOVE this! If it was the night before I 100% would have loved to of been a judge!”

