wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Responds to Viral Clip of Fans Heckling Maxxine Dupri at WWE Live Event

February 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Akira Tozawa Maxxine Dupri WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and other wrestling stars have responded to a clip on social media that’s gone viral where fans are booing and heckling Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri at a Road to WrestleMania live event.

Rhea Ripley wrote on the heckling, “I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans.” Chelsea Green later replied, “Couldn’t have said it any better.”

You can view the clip in question along with its responses below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Maxxine Dupri, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading