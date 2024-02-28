– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and other wrestling stars have responded to a clip on social media that’s gone viral where fans are booing and heckling Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri at a Road to WrestleMania live event.

Rhea Ripley wrote on the heckling, “I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans.” Chelsea Green later replied, “Couldn’t have said it any better.”

You can view the clip in question along with its responses below:

this poor girl is getting booed at a house show for trying to get better.. wrestling fans suck pic.twitter.com/2OlXoAufcT — dani☆ (@alluringbanks) February 28, 2024

I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans. https://t.co/b3TsAXsRq8 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 28, 2024