wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Responds to Viral Clip of Fans Heckling Maxxine Dupri at WWE Live Event
– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and other wrestling stars have responded to a clip on social media that’s gone viral where fans are booing and heckling Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri at a Road to WrestleMania live event.
Rhea Ripley wrote on the heckling, “I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans.” Chelsea Green later replied, “Couldn’t have said it any better.”
You can view the clip in question along with its responses below:
this poor girl is getting booed at a house show for trying to get better.. wrestling fans suck pic.twitter.com/2OlXoAufcT
— dani☆ (@alluringbanks) February 28, 2024
I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job. Learning and getting better is all apart of being human. Be better as humans. https://t.co/b3TsAXsRq8
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 28, 2024
Couldn’t have said it any better. https://t.co/m55oCJLLPg
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 28, 2024
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) February 28, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He’s Excited For Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch At WrestleMania
- Mark Shapiro Addresses Vince McMahon’s Status As TKO Stockholder
- Backstage Update on Circulated Rumor of Jey Uso Winning IC Title on WWE Raw
- Bully Ray Predicts Possible Finish Scenario for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns