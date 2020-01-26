wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Retains NXT Championship At Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rhea Ripley Worlds Collide

Rhea Ripley defeated longtime rival Toni Storm at Worlds Collide tonight to retain the NXT Championship. Storm attempted a frog splash and missed, allowing Ripley to hit her with the RipTide. This was Ripley’s first title defense after winning the belt from Shayna Baszler back in December. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

