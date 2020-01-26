wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Retains NXT Championship At Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
Rhea Ripley defeated longtime rival Toni Storm at Worlds Collide tonight to retain the NXT Championship. Storm attempted a frog splash and missed, allowing Ripley to hit her with the RipTide. This was Ripley’s first title defense after winning the belt from Shayna Baszler back in December. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
The clock just struck #TONITIME.#WorldsCollide @tonistorm_ pic.twitter.com/xFFiUX8hH6
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 26, 2020
If "metal" were a person:@RheaRipley_WWE #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/R8d2KzNbCD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2020
She'll 👏 be 👏 watching.@BiancaBelairWWE #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/1NqhJa2OQm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2020
Flex on 'em, @tonistorm_! #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/yuwqSSzIn8
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 26, 2020
The #NXTChampionship is ON THE LINE as @tonistorm_ battles @RheaRipley_WWE at #WorldsCollide! pic.twitter.com/WqrJB4NHkk
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020
This is what it looks like when worlds… collide.#WorldsCollide @tonistorm_ @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/A7ptMMqSmW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 26, 2020
THIS IS HER BRUTALITY.#WorldsCollide @RheaRipley_WWE #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/klUaJCvfOy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2020
👹 #AndStill 👹@RheaRipley_WWE #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/mSillBTXae
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- One Man Gang on Why Vince McMahon Changed Him to the Akeem Character, How Vince Thought His Original Gimmick Was ‘Too Black and White’
- Bruce Prichard on How Buster Douglas Beating Mike Tyson Screwed Up The Main Event III, Scrambling to Replace Tyson With Douglas
- Vampiro On Having Heat With Sting Over His Facepaint, Sting’s Look Not Being Authentic
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral