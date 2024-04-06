Rhea Ripley Retains WWE Women’s World Championship At Wrestlemania

Rhea Ripley continues her year-long reign as WWE Women’s World Champion after she defeated Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 40. Lynch attacked Ripley’s weakened arm often through the match and even locked in the Dis-arm-her, but Ripley escaped. After Lynch kicked out of one Riptide, Ripley hit another onto the turnbuckles then in the ring for the victory.

Ripley is in her first reign as Women’s World Champion and has held the belt for 371 days. She won the belt at last year’s Wrestlemania, defeating Charlotte Flair.

THE MAN has come around to #WrestleMania XL!@BeckyLynchWWE looks to become Women's Champion once again RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/ydqGhVp8UQ — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024