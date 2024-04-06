wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Retains WWE Women’s World Championship At Wrestlemania
Rhea Ripley continues her year-long reign as WWE Women’s World Champion after she defeated Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 40. Lynch attacked Ripley’s weakened arm often through the match and even locked in the Dis-arm-her, but Ripley escaped. After Lynch kicked out of one Riptide, Ripley hit another onto the turnbuckles then in the ring for the victory.
Ripley is in her first reign as Women’s World Champion and has held the belt for 371 days. She won the belt at last year’s Wrestlemania, defeating Charlotte Flair.
THE MAN has come around to #WrestleMania XL!@BeckyLynchWWE looks to become Women's Champion once again RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/ydqGhVp8UQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
MAMI has arrived at #WrestleMania XL as @MIWband plays Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to the ring in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/X8I2b7GJrc
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
#RheaRipley looks to overpower #BeckyLynch at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/WUMiI14WWB
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
#RheaRipley DOMINATES at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/7kpvJ4MAa8
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
MAMI-Mania XL#AndStill pic.twitter.com/gSMBVkWma1
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Update on More Names in Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony
- Backstage Update on Giulia’s Rumored WWE Status, When She’s Expected to Debut
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Recent AEW Talent Cuts Is Sign Of Tony Khan Becoming A Real Boss
- The Boys Respond to Tony Khan Saying They Were Released Due to Missed Bookings