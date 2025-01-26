wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Retains Women’s World Title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
January 25, 2025 | Posted by
The Eradictor is still Women’s World Champion after Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. At one point, Jax was able to hit The Annihilator, but Ripley prevented a second with an Electric Chair Drop. She then hit the Riptide for the win.
Ripley is in her second reign as champion and has held the belt for 19 days. She won the belt on January 6.
