Rhea Ripley Makes Return On WWE Raw, Goes After Nia Jax
Mami is back on WWE TV, with Rhea Ripley making her first appearance on Raw in nearly a month. Ripley came out in the opening segment of the show, making her first appearance since Nia Jax took her out on the September 11th episode. Ripley came down to the ring and attacked Jax, who escaped to the back.
Afterward, Ripley called the Judgment Day to the ring but only Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio came out. Priest said he still had his titles and his Money in the Bank briefcase, pointing out that Dom lost the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy. Ripley told Dom that he was getting his rematch on tomorrow’s NXT and that if he didn’t come home with the title, not to come home at all.
MAMI'S HOME!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PZSEeqyAl7
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2023
Is @ArcherOfInfamy to blame for Dirty @DomMysterio35's loss at #NXTNoMercy?@RheaRipley_WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/68OGtREfwF
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 3, 2023
