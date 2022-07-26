wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Returns on Raw, Helps Judgment Day Assault Mysterios
Rhea Ripley made her return on tonight’s WWE Raw, joining her Judgment Day brethren in attacking The Mysterios. Monday night’s show saw Ripley appear during a backstage segment where Rey and Dominik were celebrating their win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest, with Rey’s daughter Aalyah and wife Angie there too.
Ripley showed up and Aalyah got in her face but got shoved away by Ripley, who then dragged Dominik outside as a lure for Rey. Rey followed after and was attacked by Balor and Priest, being put though a table.
Ripley was last seen on Raw back in June before she was pulled from TV due to medical issues.
