Rhea Ripley Reveals She Is Wearing a Heart Monitor
July 9, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley revealed that she is wearing a heart monitor, although she didn’t specify why. A heart monitor is typically used to keep track of irregularities in the heart.
She wrote: “I’m Iron Man.”
Ripley has been out of action for, according to her, brain and teeth injuries.
I’m Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/XXjN8LPZw4
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 9, 2022
