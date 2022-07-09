wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Reveals She Is Wearing a Heart Monitor

July 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley revealed that she is wearing a heart monitor, although she didn’t specify why. A heart monitor is typically used to keep track of irregularities in the heart.

She wrote: “I’m Iron Man.

Ripley has been out of action for, according to her, brain and teeth injuries.

