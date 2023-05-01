wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Says Dominik Mysterio Gets ‘A Lot’ of Discipline

May 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rhea Ripley Dominik Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley gave some insight into her onscreen relationship with Dominik Mysterio in a new post on social media. WWE’s Twitter account for The Bump announced that Dom would appear on Wednesday’s episode. A fan said he was a “little brat who needs discipline.”

Ripley replied: “Oh don’t worry… He gets a lot.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading