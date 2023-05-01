wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Says Dominik Mysterio Gets ‘A Lot’ of Discipline
May 1, 2023 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley gave some insight into her onscreen relationship with Dominik Mysterio in a new post on social media. WWE’s Twitter account for The Bump announced that Dom would appear on Wednesday’s episode. A fan said he was a “little brat who needs discipline.”
Ripley replied: “Oh don’t worry… He gets a lot.”
Oh don’t worry… He gets a lot 😉
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Joey Janela On CM Punk Visiting Impact, Says He Can’t Show Up in GCW Until He Sees Rocky Films
- Note On Why Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Included In WWE Draft and Other Notable Omissions
- Former WWE Writer Details Booking Brock Lesnar To Squash Kofi Kingston