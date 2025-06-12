– Speaking to Complex Sports, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed competing in her first ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank. Ripley revealed that the ladders were a lot more painful than she expected.

She said on the matchup, “I mean, there was a lot of things going through my mind out there. I was just honestly trying not to die. I’ve never been in a ladder match before, like ever, so getting hit with ladders, falling on ladders, getting covered in ladders, getting … sandwiched in ladders, they’re a lot stiffer.” The former Women’s World Champon continued, “I mean, obviously, you’d think they’re pretty hard, but they just trump anything that you’re thinking. They’re just so much harder and painful than you could comprehend. So, I was just trying to survive at that point.”

Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer were also competing in the match along with Rhea Ripley. Naomi won the bout and the Money in the Bank briefcase.