– As noted, Dominik Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage for Liv Morgan’s upcoming title defense against Rhea Ripley at WWE Bad Blood. Rhea Ripley spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video last night at Raw to discuss the stipulation and more. Below are some highlights:

On head-butting Liv Morgan: “After weeks of Liv attacking my leg, it felt bloody amazing. Hitting her with a headbutt and watching her cry on the ground with little Dom sit in there, it was great.”

On if Dominik Mysterio being in the shark cage will even the playing field: “I don’t think Dom has any impact, but the one thing is he’s slimy, he’s greasy, he’s a dirty. So, lately, he’s been finding ways to cheat for his little blonde girlfriend, which I don’t know where they came from, because he’s never had to do that with me. So he’s actually using a little bit of his brain, which is nice to see, but it’s not gonna stop the inevitable. At the end of the day, at bad blood, mummy’s walking out champion. Liv can’t run anymore. She can’t hide. She ain’t gonna have Dom there to help her.”

On Dominik being scared of heights: “Dom is terrified of a lot of things. Heights is definitely one of them, so I’m gonna give that a ten. But he’s also very, very claustrophobic, which to me, is hilarious.”

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship goes down at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on Saturday, October 5. The premium live event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.