Rhea Ripley Says She Wouldn’t Mind Facing Alexa Bliss

– Speaking to The South African, WWE Raw Women’s champion Rhea Ripley spoke about potential matchups she’s interested in, such as Alexa Bliss. Below are some highlights:

Rhea Ripley on potential matchups and opponents she’d like to face: “Yeah, I mean, I have a lot of matches that I want to do. Like I never got to wrestle Candice, which is someone that I wanted to wrestle real badly. So I’m hoping that one day I get to wrestle Candice, I can’t wait for more of my NXT girls to come up so I can have more fights with them. Because it’s always lovely stepping in the ring with them. And we bring out that certain side of each other, we just know each other so well. So it really is a fight to win. That out of the people that have here at the moment like I actually, even though she’s creepy, and you never really know what you’re gonna get from her, I wouldn’t mind stepping in the ring with Alexa Bliss. I know. I might regret what I’m saying right now. But she’s just so different. And I like different. And I like a challenge. And she definitely is a challenge. So Alexa Bliss will be someone that I’m curious of, and I just I wouldn’t mind stepping in the right with.”

On wanting to wrestle in South Africa: “Yeah, of course, I would love to come to South Africa one day, I think it would be incredible. But I’m so excited that we’re starting to travel again because I get to go to all these new places that I haven’t been and meet all these new people that I’ve never seen before and they’ve never met me and I’m just I’m so happy with WWE and my job is I get to connect with people from all around the world. And that’s something that I really missed in the last year and a half. So getting back on the road and traveling and meeting new people I’m very, very excited for.”