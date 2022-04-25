wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Says She’s ‘Not That Tall’, Just Looks That Way On TV
April 25, 2022
In an interview with Fightful, Rhea Ripley said that even though she looks tall on WWE TV, that’s actually not the case.
She said: “I think I just look tall on TV because I present myself as tall. Like, right now I know I’m slouched and I’m just chill. But when I’m on TV, I’m confident. I’ll stand up tall. So I think I was 5’7 when I moved here. I think now I’m like 5’8 and a half. I’m honestly not that tall.“
