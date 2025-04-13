– During a recent interview with The Toronto Sun’s No Holds Barred, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley spoke about the current status of her former stable, The Judgment Day. According to Ripley, the group died after they turned on her and Damian Priest and the current version is “not The Judgment Day anymore.”

Rhea Ripley said on The Judgment Day (via Fightful), “Judgment Day died when Damian and I got turned on. They died. When we got kicked out, they died.” She continued, “They’re not the Judgment Day anymore, and I absolutely have no idea what the hell they’re doing.”

Rhea Ripley will be in action in one week at WrestleMania 41. She challenges Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 41: Night 2 on Sunday, April 20. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.