Rhea Ripley Set to Compete On This Week’s WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley will be Roxanne Perez’s opponent on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tonight’s episode of Raw saw Cora Jade show up and ask Ripley to be Perez’s Pick Your Poison opponent for this week ahead of Halloween Havoc. Ripley considered it for a moment before agreeing.

You can check out the update lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* Schism vs. Cameron Grimes & TBD

* Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley

* Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodrguiez

* Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

* Stacks vs. Opponent to be chosen by Tony D’Angelo