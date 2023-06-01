Rhea Ripley Says Seth Rollins Will Get What’s Coming To Him For Raw Moment

Rhea Ripley was shocked by Seth Rollins putting his arm around her on Raw, and she says he’ll get his over it. As noted, Rollins created a viral moment when he slid out of the ring and pranked Ripley during AJ Styles and his match against The Judgment Day, putting his arm around her shoulders. Ripley spoke with FOX 61 and was asked about the moment, noting that she thought it was Dominik at first.

“I thought it was Dom,” Ripley said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m upset with Rollins because I thought it was Dominik, and I was living in the moment with my Dom-Dom celebrating and cheering on my fellow Judgment Day members. And then I heard this little cackle in the side of my ear, and I was like, ‘That’s not Dom’s laugh.’ He freaked me out. I didn’t even know how to respond to it.”

She added, “So he’s going to get what’s coming to him. It not only surprised me, but it surprised Dom as well, so I know he’s going to want to do something about it.”