Rhea Ripley Shares Message Regarding Fan Mail

– WWE Superstar and former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley delivered a PSA to her fanbase via social media. She noted that she will not be accepting any fan mail sent directly to her home.

She wrote on her X account, “Fan mail sent directly to my house will not be opened. It will be thrown out.” Her message can be viewed below.

Rhea Ripley has a huge title opportunity this weekend as she faces reigning champion Iyo Sky on Sunday at WWE Evolution 2025. It will be a chance for Ripley to regain the title she lost to Sky earlier in Match. The premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.