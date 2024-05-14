wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Shares Photos From Universal Studios Trip
May 14, 2024
– Injured former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley shared some images on social media, as she took a trip to Universal Studios with fiancé Buddy Matthews, Gabriel Aeros, Eli Theseus She wrote in the caption, “Fun with my first wrestling family! 🖤🦈” You can check out the photos and clip she shared below:
Fun with my first wrestling family! 🖤🦈 pic.twitter.com/alIFjETtf8
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 14, 2024
