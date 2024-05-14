wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Shares Photos From Universal Studios Trip

May 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley 4-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Injured former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley shared some images on social media, as she took a trip to Universal Studios with fiancé Buddy Matthews, Gabriel Aeros, Eli Theseus She wrote in the caption, “Fun with my first wrestling family! 🖤🦈” You can check out the photos and clip she shared below:

