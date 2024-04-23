wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Takes Shot At Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan Following WWE Raw
April 23, 2024 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley had words for Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan following the Women’s World Title battle royal on WWE Raw. As noted, Lynch won the title in the battle royal, last eliminating Morgan in the main event match to win the championship.
Ripley, who relinquished the title due to injury on last week’s show, posted to Twitter after the match with a photo of Lynch and Morgan from the match, writing:
“The forever runner up and the interim champ. #WWERAW”
The forever runner up and the interim champ. #WWERAW https://t.co/2uhsnoDr7D
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 23, 2024
