wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Takes Shot At Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan Following WWE Raw

April 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rhea Ripley WWE Raw 4-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley had words for Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan following the Women’s World Title battle royal on WWE Raw. As noted, Lynch won the title in the battle royal, last eliminating Morgan in the main event match to win the championship.

Ripley, who relinquished the title due to injury on last week’s show, posted to Twitter after the match with a photo of Lynch and Morgan from the match, writing:

“The forever runner up and the interim champ. #WWERAW”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, RAW, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading