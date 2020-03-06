Rhea Ripley Shows Off New Leg Tattoo

– Rhea Ripley got a new tattoo on her leg, since it can be covered by wrestling tights. Ripley previously stated that she had a dream of being the most tattooed human ever, but WWE wouldn’t clear her for upper body tattoos. But she wears pants so she wouldn’t have to clear her tattoos and that she’s finished up her leg sleeves.

“My dream since being a little girls is to be the most tattooed human ever. I just love tattoos, I don’t know why! I’ve always loved them. But, unfortunately for me, WWE isn’t clearing my upper body [for tattoos] – that’s why I wear pants! I got pants so I wouldn’t have to clear my tattoos because you can’t see them. I’m trying to finish my leg sleeves, then hopefully I can convince people to let me get my arm sleeves and other stuff, but we’ll see how that goes.”

You can see the first round on the new leg tattoo, which was done by Built 4 Speed Tattoos in Orlando, Florida, in the photo below.