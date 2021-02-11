wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Sporting Platinum Blonde Hair In New Photo
February 11, 2021 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley posted a new photo to Instagram, which shows her sporting a new platinum blonde hair color. The photo appears to come from an official WWE shoot, which may suggest that she will have a new look when she returns to WWE TV.
She wrote: “I’m an odd combination of ‘Really Sweet’ and ‘Don’t Mess With Me!’”
As previously noted, WWE has yet to decide which brand Ripley will be a part of now that she has made her main roster debut at the Royal Rumble.
