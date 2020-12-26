Rhea Ripley Strikes a ‘Classic’ Rock Pose For Instagram, Rock Responds

Rhea Ripley inadvertently paid homage to The Rock on Instagram for Christmas, and the Great One was quick to respond. Ripley shared a photo where she struck a pose with a fanny pack similar to the famous photo of a young Rock in a black turtleneck. She shared the photo side by side with the Rock’s, noting that it “wasn’t even on purpose.”

Rock saw the post and commented, writing:

“Well you were already cooler than the other side of the pillow, but this is just next level s**t very few understand”

You can see the post and a screenshot of Rock’s reply below.