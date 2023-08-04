Rhea Ripley Reacts To Likely SummerSlam Sidelining

WWE’s Rhea Ripley offered a peek at her perspective regarding SummerSlam this year via a few recent Twitter posts. As previously reported, the match between Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez is potentially on the chopping block to be cut due to time limitations. Ripley retweeted several official WWE announcements regarding her upcoming appearances, starting with a WWE PR tweet highlighting an InStyle SummerSlam article. Ripley stated:

*SummerSlam media appearance look* for reasons we all know of.

Ripley followed her first post with a retweet of a follow-up about her social media work on behalf of SummerSlam, including a reaction gif of Sarah Paulson’s American Horror Story: Hotel character. You can see both of the original tweets below.