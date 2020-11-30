Rhea Ripley Added To Team Shotzi For NXT TakeOver: WarGames

WWE NXT has revealed that Rhea Ripley is the third member to join Team Shotzi for NXT TakeOver: WarGames this Sunday, joining Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, and another superstar that has yet to be announced.

They’ll square off against the already set Team Candice squad, which features Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, and Dakota Kai.

Here’s the updated card for NXT TakeOver WarGames:

* WarGames Match: Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong) vs. Pat McAfee, Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, and Pete Dunne

* WarGames Match: Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, TBA) vs. Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, and Dakota Kai)

* NXT North American Title Triple Threat Match: Leon Ruff vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

* Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes