Rhea Ripley Tells Critics Of Her ‘Stinkface’ Spot To ‘Shut Up’

Rhea Ripley went viral on social media earlier this year for giving Nia Jax a stink face at a live event. Some criticized it, believing it was taking women’s wrestling backwards. In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley told those critics what she thought of their hot takes.

She said: “Shut up. Shut up. Honestly, like, it’s real funny because I get criticism for every single little thing that I do. But you see the men doing this and you’re like, yeah, that looks cool, amazing. Tiffany Stratton does this the other week and they’re like, oh my god, I love you, Tiffany. Oh my God, you’re so sexy, please do that to me. But when I do it, there’s a problem? Why? You’re just mad that I’m popular, that’s why.“