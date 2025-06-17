wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Tells Fans Not to Celebrate an Injury

June 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley WWE SAturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Liv Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder during her match against Kairi Sane last night on WWE Raw. Later on social media, former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley sent out a message on social media, telling fans not to celebrate a wrestler getting injured.

Rhea Ripley wrote, “PSA. Don’t celebrate an injury. Disgusting behavior. Don’t be like them.” You can view those comments below:

