Rhea Ripley Tells Fans Not to Celebrate an Injury

– As previously reported, Liv Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder during her match against Kairi Sane last night on WWE Raw. Later on social media, former Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley sent out a message on social media, telling fans not to celebrate a wrestler getting injured.

Rhea Ripley wrote, “PSA. Don’t celebrate an injury. Disgusting behavior. Don’t be like them.” You can view those comments below: