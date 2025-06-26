Rhea Ripley Was ‘Terrified’ Before WrestleMania 40 Match, Names Favorite WrestleMania Moment

Rhea Ripley opened up night one of WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch, and she says she was “terrified” before the bout. Ripley opened up about feeling pressure before the match as well as her favorite WrestleMania moment in her appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and you can see the highlights below:

On still feeling pressure: “I feel that pressure all the time. I’ve said it before, but WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch, I was terrified. I worked myself up so drastically that whole day, and I put so much extra stress on my own shoulders with things that I couldn’t even, they weren’t my responsibilities. I worked myself up because Becky was sick, and I was like okay, well, I need to be at 110% so that I can help her wherever I need to help her. Then I hadn’t had many matches, so I was like, I need this to be a good match. I need people to remember that I can actually go and I can actually wrestle. Because a lot of the times back then, when I had the championship, I wasn’t wrestling a lot, and that made me a little rusty, then I got self conscious, and I’m just like, I don’t want to sh*t the bed. I don’t want to go out there and have a stinker and then have people say, ‘Oh, this is why she shouldn’t be champion.’ ‘She sucks.’ ‘She can’t wrestle.’ ‘She’s overpushed.’ ‘She’s Rhea Hogan.’ I didn’t want all of that to start spiraling, because it does, and it’s hard to escape from.”

“So I just had so much stress on my shoulders, and I get ready super late too, which doesn’t help the fact. I remember sitting in hair and makeup, and I was just freaking out, because I think the show started at 8. I was in the chair at 7:30 and I wasn’t dressed yet. I was like, Okay, well, Gorilla is a good 10-minute hike. It’s all the way on the other side of this building, and I also don’t know how to get there, because I haven’t been there all day, and I’m just sitting there panicking, and I’m like, I need to put my boots on. I had these boots that I’ve never worn before, and they go over the knee, which is a lot of tying. My normal boots take a good five minutes for each boot. It’s going to take a long time, and they’re brand new. Am I going to be able to walk in them? Am I going to be able to move and wrestle in them? Are they too tight? I just overthought everything and that happens so much more than I would like to admit, but it’s such a stressful thing going out there and being on live television, where anything could really happen. We’ve seen injuries happen. Zoey Stark got injured and Kairi and I had to go out there and have a singles match when we were supposed to have a triple threat, and it was Kairi’s first match back within months. She was gone for months, and I haven’t wrestled Kairi since an NXT house show. So it’s like, okay, how do we do this on live television? If we stuff up, no one’s getting blamed but us; they’re not going to blame anyone else. We’re the two in there, and we’re the two going at it and on live television. We got to put this stuff together.”

On her favorite WrestleMania moment: “Honestly, the WrestleMania moment, I always said my match with Charlotte [at WrestleMania 39], because it’s everything that I wanted my first Mania to be. Because it ended up being the COVID Mania. I didn’t get my family, I didn’t get the crowd, I didn’t get anything that normally goes into a Mania. And it was just like, wow, I’m back at the place that I really didn’t like going to every day, and this is my WrestleMania. So to then go and face Charlotte again, but it being in front of a crowd, and I saw my family in the front row, I had all the adrenaline in the world. Everything was so perfect, and then I beat her for the first time. I won the SmackDown Women’s Championship, that was my WrestleMania moment. But then now I feel like the match with IYO and Bianca has triumphed that. I am literally so proud of that match. I love those two so much, going through NXT with them, overcoming things with them, watching them overcome things, watching them grow as performers, and then me growing as performer to get to that point where we could go to WrestleMania and have such a stellar match, and have people chanting, this is awesome, and us being the opener. I couldn’t ask for anything more. I understand I lost, it doesn’t matter at that time. It really didn’t, because that was IYO’s moment, but we all got a moment from it at the same time.”