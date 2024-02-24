– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was victorious over Nia Jax in the main event of today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. After the match, Ripley spoke to Alex McCarthy with Daily Mail Sport on the victory and potentially headlining WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on potentially headlining WrestleMania 40: “Mami already main evented her WrestleMania. Why not do the next one as well? I think Becky Lynch and I stepping into the ring is Mania main event worthy. I really do. The last time we faced each other was NXT leading up to Survivor Series and WarGames. That was Mama’s time to shine and it’s still Mami’s time to shine. Mami is always on top and I’ve proved that time and time again.”

On facing Becky Lynch: “If we are given the opportunity. If we take the opportunity to be main event, I hope Becky Lynch is ready. She can cut me off and run her mouth and say that I’m a lazy champion; I just proved I’m not a lazy champion. I went out there and beat Nia Jax, the person that beat you. I also beat Lyra Valkyria, the person that beat you for the NXT Women’s Championship. That’s two for two. Why not make it three for three and beat you at WrestleMania.”

Lynch won the women’s Chamber match at today’s event to secure a title shot against Ripley at WrestleMania 40. The event is slated for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

https://x.com/MailSport/status/1761407758404870216?s=20