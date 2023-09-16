Rhea Ripley Thinks Damian Priest Can Take Roman Reigns’ Spot

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley discussed current Money in the Bank holder Damian Priest being the one to beat Roman Reigns and possibly end his title reign. She stated (via Fightful):

“I think he’s ready to take Roman’s spot. Damian is ready for anything. I’ve known this man pretty much the entire time that I’ve been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he’s capable of, and I think that the sky’s the limit. If he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it.”

It remains to be seen when Damian Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and against who.