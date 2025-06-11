– During a chat with Complex Sports, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was asked which WWE Superstar would die first in a horror film. She named reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley stated, “Probably Dominik Mysterio. Because they’d just set a trip where it’s just like chicken tenders on a plate, and him being the little chicken tender slut he is, he’d crawl out of whatever hidey hole he’s in and try to eat them and get his head chopped off. He’s a child.”

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss named herself because she “looks the part.” Also, Naomi named her rival, Jade Cargill.