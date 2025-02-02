– Former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made a successful return last night at the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. She won the women’s Rumble match, becoming the first woman in history to win the women’s Royal Rumble twice. Cathy Kelley later spoke to reigning Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton in a WWE digital exclusive video, where they commented on Charlotte Flair’s victory.

Ripley said on Charlotte Flair, “I just want to remind Charlotte of WrestleMania 39. We’ve been there. We’ve done that. I beat her last time. She’s been out for a while. She’s got a bum knee. I already beat her. I’m done.” Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton stated, “Like I said Friday, it doesn’t matter who wins, because at WrestleMania, it’s gonna be Tiffy Time.”

When Cathy Kelley asked them to predict which championship Charlotte Flair will seek to pursue at WrestleMania, Ripley left the table saying it’s all Tiffany. Stratton then responded to Kelley, ” Like I said, if it’s gonna be me, it’s gonna be a Tiffy Time at WrestleMania. Now get out of my face, Cathy.”

At WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair will face a champion of her choosing. The two-day premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

You can view that WWE digital exclusive clip below: