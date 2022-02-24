Rhea Ripley On Which Title Victory Means the Most to Her, Dream WrestleMania Opponent

Rhea Ripley has revealed which WWE title victory meant the most to her, who her dream opponent for WrestleMania would be and more. Ripley appeared on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being proud of the being first NXT UK Champion: “I do, I really, really do. And I’m proud that I got to be a part of that brand and like help sort of build it in a way as well. But yeah, being the first person to be the NXT UK Women’s Champion, it was a lot of pressure. But I felt like Hunter and Shawn sort of trusted me with that and that was a different sort of pride that I had in myself as well. And if I could go back and have another crack at it, I would.”

On which title victory meant the most to her:: “It’s really tough to choose. They’re all so incredible and prestigious and you just, you feel so special when you do hold a championship; like you feel like you’re accomplishing so much. I think that for me, personally, the build of the NXT Women’s Championship was my all-time favorite. Being in the ring with Shayna, like, I can’t top that.

“Yes I did win the Raw Women’s Championship from Asuka at WrestleMania and I had the band and everything and all the people and that was really, really cool as it was. But I think that the NXT one and having the crowd come in afterward and have like, my own little mosh pit and everything up to that moment was just so perfect and that makes it probably my top one to be completely honest.”

On her dream WrestleMania opponent: “I say this all the time, but I want to wrestle Beth Phoenix. I really do and if it was her that was holding, let’s say the Smackdown Women’s Championship because that’s one that I haven’t got yet. If it was me and Beth Phoenix for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in Adelaide, South Australia, dude, that would be absolutely incredible.

“And then if I were to win like, that would just top it off as well because then I would be the first person to hold the NXT UK, the NXT Women’s Championship, the bloody Raw, the Team Team, and the Smackdown Championships.”