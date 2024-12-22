wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

December 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhea Ripley WWE Raw 9-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Rhea Ripley proving why she is “Mami,” Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton “sleighing” for Christmas, Chelsea Green celebrating her history-making title win at Disneyland, Finn Balor, B-Fab, Jade Cargill, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading