Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

August 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 39 Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included “Scruffy Mami” Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair sharing a gym selfie, Austin Theory showing you can’t catch him, Braun Strowman sporting a rugged cowboy look, Mia Yim, Becky Lynch making some lemonade out of lemons, Zelina Vega showing off a giant tennis racket, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

