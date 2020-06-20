Rhea Ripley on Going From NXT UK to NXT Women’s Champion, Guidance She Receives From Triple H & Shawn Michaels

– Wide World of Sports recently interviewed NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley. Below are some highlights.

Rhea Ripley on her WrestleMania 36 match with Charlotte Flair: “It was super weird at first. WrestleMania was the first time I performed with no crowd. I feel I did fairly well, and we stole the show which is something I’m very proud of. But it is very weird with no crowd in attendance because you feed off them a lot. Me being me, I feed off the crowd a lot.”

On entertaining fans during the pandemic: “I guess you have to remember there are thousands of fans sitting at home that need an escape from the world. They need something to entertain them for a couple of hours and I have to just remember that. And I tune into what their reactions would be and I think of that when I’m in the ring.”

On going from NXT UK to NXT women’s champion: “Going from winning the NXT UK Women’s champion was insane and I was so proud of myself. I was so humbled everyone trusted me with this massive responsibility. Then going into Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, War Games, becoming the NXT Women’s Champion and beating someone that was claimed to be unbeatable in Shayna Baszler – that was absolutely insane. If I told myself that when I first started in WWE, I wouldn’t have believed it. If I told myself when I was a kid, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Ripley on guidance from Triple H and Shawn Michaels: “I’ve had a lot of people pass on advice to me and it’s super crazy to think about that. Having people like Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the performance centre, it’s just insane. All the people around me are just so great. They’ve all been through it and they all know so much and to have them all give me their knowledge is so insane. Going into work and seeing Shawn Michaels – someone I watched growing up – how many people can say that? That they get to see people like Shawn Michaels at work and that they get to learn off Shawn Michaels. To me that’s insane.”