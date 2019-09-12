WWE News: Rhea Ripley Trashes Horsewomen After NXT, Roman Reigns Tweets on His Schedule and Erick Rowan, Full Clash of Champions Triple Threat

– As previously reported, Rhea Ripley appeared on this week’s NXT on the WWE Network. She faced NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler, losing the match by DQ after interference from Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. After the show, Ripley commented on what happened via Twitter, which you can see below.

Rhea Ripley stated, “Your mutts came running to your rescue because they could smell the fear oozing out of you. You swung and still didn’t succeed. I swung and got you good… I’m not done with you @qosbaszler #TheNightmare @wwenxt @usa_network @wwe”

Earlier today, she commented, “It’s such a satisfying feeling seeing the confidence in someone’s eyes turn into fear. Shayna one of your mutts slid into my ring with us, and the other didn’t make it past the apron. Disqualifying me was the wrong call, you swung first. It’s not my fault you swing like a wimp.”

Your mutts came running to your rescue because they could smell the fear oozing out of you. You swung and still didn’t succeed. I swung and got you good… I’m not done with you @qosbaszler #TheNightmare 👹@wwenxt @usa_network @wwe pic.twitter.com/s5ygIOMXdB — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 12, 2019

It’s such a satisfying feeling seeing the confidence in someone’s eyes turn into fear. Shayna one of your mutts slid into my ring with us, and the other didn’t make it past the apron. Disqualifying me was the wrong call, you swung first. It’s not my fault you swing like a wimp. pic.twitter.com/VUDs3y7Gcz — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 12, 2019

– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns tweeted about his busy schedule this week. You can check out that tweet below. Roman Reigns wrote, “An eventful two days in NYC, crazy shows @TheGarden, and time spent with some amazing #ConnorCure Superstars. @ERICKROWAN made his move on #SDLive, I got something for him at #WWEClash.”

An eventful two days in NYC, crazy shows @TheGarden, and time spent with some amazing #ConnorCure Superstars. @ERICKROWAN made his move on #SDLive, I got something for him at #WWEClash. #NoDQ #BigDogFight — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 12, 2019

– WWE released another full match video today for Clash of Champions 2016. This time, it’s Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Raw women’s title. You can check out this full match video below.