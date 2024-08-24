– Rhea Ripley took aim to JD McDonagh earlier today on social media. Her comments were promoted by The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh noting that the recent attack on The Terror Twins last Monday on Raw was karma for their actions in the past. McDonagh initially wrote, “And people think WE’RE the bad guys… 😈”

Rhea Ripley later wrote in response to McDonagh, “Just because you haven’t done anything significant in your career here does NOT make YOU the good guy. You’re just a Finn Balor dick rider. 🙂” You can view that exchange below.

At next week’s WWE Bash in Berlin, Rhea Ripley will team with Damian Priest in a mixed tag team match against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. The event will be held at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany on Saturday, August 31. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

