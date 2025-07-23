Rhea Ripley Says Triple H Is Like A Father Figure To Her

In an interview with Myles Talks Wrestling (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley spoke about her working relationship with Triple H and said that he’s like a father figure to her in wrestling. She noted that she sometimes gets pep talks from him while they are at Gorilla.

She said: “Gorilla (position).. I mean, it depends what time you go into gorilla because it’s a different experience depending on what is happening. But every time that I’ve pretty much gone in there before my matches, it’s very, I don’t even know how to put it. It’s a chaotic room, but at the same time, it’s not. It’s so hard to describe because there’s so many screens, people talking to each other, telling each other to do stuff with the cameras or times or what do we have to do, cut this, add this. There’s so much going on, but for me, I don’t speak that language, so that’s not my problem. Especially then, I’m just getting ready for my problem that’s coming ahead. But to have then Triple H come up to me and give me the pep talk, it means the world to me because sometimes I really need that. Sometimes I’m not in the best headspace or I’m stressing myself out. So he sees that and he’s like a father figure to me in this business. He’s been there every step of the way for me. So to have him continuously have my back and be there to give me pep talks and lift me up right before I go out, or just give me little pointers before I go out, it means the world to me.“